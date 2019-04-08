Watch: Southwest Airlines flight attendant raps safety instructions before take off

Toggle Menu
A video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant rapping safety instructions to the passengers has gone viral on social media. The lady, named Adele, addressed the travellers via the broadcast system and soon broke into a rap, surprising many on the flight.

According to a Daily Mail report, the video was recorded by Robert Stratton, who was on the flight from Los Angeles heading to Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I’ve never had a flight like that before, it was great to start with,” Stratton told the news website. “Everyone on board really enjoyed it.” In the 35-second video, the flight attendant can be heard chanting “Stomp, stomp, clap” to prompt the crowd to join in before rapping the safety instructions.

“Welcome aboard SWA,” she says to conclude her performance as the crowd claps and cheers for her.

