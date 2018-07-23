South Korean woman throws away cash worth millions on road; video goes viral

People on the streets did not take the money as it is considered a crime. (Source: Yonhapnews/ Youtube) People on the streets did not take the money as it is considered a crime. (Source: Yonhapnews/ Youtube)

It was raining cash on the streets of Daegu in South Korea. Believe it or not, one wealthy woman in the country nonchalantly decided to throw away banknotes worth millions, taking citizens by surprise. In a video captured on a dashcam of a car, a person was seen scattering away cash on the streets as the car was speeding away. Now, the video is going viral.

According to news agency Yonhap News, cash worth 15.8 million won (Rs 9 lakh approximately) was retrieved by the police from various places — some from the site on viral video and some from a nearby parking lot.

Watch the video here:

According to the report, the bizarre incident took place on Thursday morning and she drove around 11 different places dumping money. Taking money found on the road is considered a crime so people returned all the cash to the cops.

The woman hasn’t explained the apparent act of charity, but her mother told police that her daughter had expressed a desire “to give money to people,” according to the Korea Herald. After checking CCTV and black box footage of cars that drove near the woman’s car, police confirmed the car license plate and contacted the driver’s mother and plans to returned the cash to her if she claims it, the report added.

