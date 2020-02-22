This video of a basketball team acing back-to-back half-court shots is blowing people’s minds

Follow Us:
Saturday, February 22, 2020
This amazing moment took place during a warm-up session of a practice match, where the entire Jackrabbits team aced their shots — none requiring the support of the board. Can you beat this?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2020 3:25:58 pm
What are the odds of an entire team netting back-to-back shots from half-court? Well, almost close to none. But, for this South Dakota state women’s basketball team, acing half-court shots seems no big deal. This video of them shooting not two but five-straight half-court shots has taken social media by storm.

This amazing moment took place during a warm-up session of a practice match, where the entire Jackrabbits team aced their shots — none requiring the support of the board. Although the first three seemed quite confident, pressure built up on the fourth and the fifth player, but they too nailed it.

The video of the woman celebrating this remarkable feat has delighted sports lovers around the world.

Even NBA star Rex Chapman was blown away by the girls’ shots. Many commenting on the viral clip said it gets better and better with every shot and it’s way too hard now to beat this.

