This video of a basketball team acing back-to-back half-court shots is blowing people’s minds

What are the odds of an entire team netting back-to-back shots from half-court? Well, almost close to none. But, for this South Dakota state women’s basketball team, acing half-court shots seems no big deal. This video of them shooting not two but five-straight half-court shots has taken social media by storm.

This amazing moment took place during a warm-up session of a practice match, where the entire Jackrabbits team aced their shots — none requiring the support of the board. Although the first three seemed quite confident, pressure built up on the fourth and the fifth player, but they too nailed it.

The video of the woman celebrating this remarkable feat has delighted sports lovers around the world.

Watch the video here:

Even NBA star Rex Chapman was blown away by the girls’ shots. Many commenting on the viral clip said it gets better and better with every shot and it’s way too hard now to beat this.

UNBELIEVABLE!!! Would take me 150 to make 1 😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀 — Glendon Rusch (@GlendonRusch) February 22, 2020

Holy Toledo this ridiculously good — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) February 22, 2020

I’d say the odds of this happening for male or female hoopsters is a minimum 1,000-1. You could line up any team for a 24-hour period non-stop and not make 5 consecutive shots from halfcourt. Amazing video. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) February 21, 2020

5 in a row? Damn — Gone Fishing (@blood_knots) February 21, 2020

You could do this for days and this wouldn’t happen. — Wolfred Nelson ⚜️ (@WolfredNelson) February 22, 2020

Bet you $1,000,000 they can’t get three dunks in a row — Tom Donovan (@to_do_82) February 21, 2020

what is this sorcery?? — James Werner, CFP®️ (@JAllenWerner) February 22, 2020

That’s gotta be some kind of world record — ar_wisdom (@ar_wisdom) February 21, 2020

This is insane. — Lindsay Hickman (@lindsayhickman_) February 21, 2020

I’ve watched this like 30 times. I can’t stop watching. So awesome. — Monte Cristo (@CountMC) February 22, 2020

When I hear I have to play this team… pic.twitter.com/GN0Afe9DsD — Baroness of Strähnge (@GodivaMorte) February 21, 2020

