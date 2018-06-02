VIDEO: People SAVE dog swept away in flash FLOOD by forming a human chain

When a dog was swept away by a flash flood, people quickly formed a human chain around it. (Source: Animal Planet/Facebook) When a dog was swept away by a flash flood, people quickly formed a human chain around it. (Source: Animal Planet/Facebook)

Dogs are known to be man’s best friend, and there have been many incidents when the furry friend rescued a human in trouble or vice versa. Remember the story of a deaf dog that kept a 3-year-old lost girl safe or that of a lady who jumped into a freezing lake to save a dog?

Yet again, an incident of a group of people has come to light, who decided to create a human chain to save a drowning dog. The incident took place in South Africa, where the dog was swept away by a flash flood. People noticed the animal and instantly decided to lend a helping hand to catch hold of the canine.

Watch the video here:

Read this story in Tamil

Didn’t the heartwarming incident inspire you? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd