World Cup handle compares Soumya Sarkar with Cristiano Ronaldo, gets trolled

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar was perhaps the best performer for his team against the Australians on Thursday at the ongoing World Cup. Sarkar picked up the second wicket of his ODI career when he got Australian skipper Aaron Finch out in the 21st over, and he celebrated with a jump much like football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertising

Sarkar notched up his career-best bowling figures of 3/58 in the match.

ALSO READ| Delhi cop Sandeep Shahi has a rap song on road safety that has gone viral

The official handle of the World Cup noted the celebration, and posted a collage of Sarkar’s celebration and one of Ronaldo’s with the caption: “Separated at birth?”

But most fans felt the comparison was too far-fetched, and some even demanded that the post be deleted:

jyada ho raha hai — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 20, 2019