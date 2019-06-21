Toggle Menu
World Cup handle compares Soumya Sarkar with Cristiano Ronaldo, gets trolledhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/soumya-sarkar-imitates-the-football-legend-cristiano-ronaldos-signature-pose-while-ban-vs-aus-world-cup-2019-match-5792300/

World Cup handle compares Soumya Sarkar with Cristiano Ronaldo, gets trolled

The official handle of the World Cup noted the celebration, and posted a collage of Soumya Sarkar's celebration and one of Ronaldo's with the caption: "Separated at birth?"

ICC World Cup 2019, world cup 2019, Ban vs Aus, Soumya Sarkar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo signature pose, Soumya imitates Ronaldo, Ronaldo pose news, Indian express
Ronaldo is always seen celebrating his goals with his signature ‘Siu’ pose, however from which Soumya Sarkar received his inspiration

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar was perhaps the best performer for his team against the Australians on Thursday at the ongoing World Cup. Sarkar picked up the second wicket of his ODI career when he got Australian skipper Aaron Finch out in the 21st over, and he celebrated with a jump much like football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sarkar notched up his career-best bowling figures of 3/58 in the match.

ALSO READ| Delhi cop Sandeep Shahi has a rap song on road safety that has gone viral

The official handle of the World Cup noted the celebration, and posted a collage of Sarkar’s celebration and one of Ronaldo’s with the caption: “Separated at birth?”

But most fans felt the comparison was too far-fetched, and some even demanded that the post be deleted:

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 These ‘standing seats’ for airlines at Paris Air Show has people horrified
2 The best thing about Yoga Day: Dog units of Indian Army and BSF performing asanas
3 A temple in Thailand has an altar with a statue of football star David Beckham