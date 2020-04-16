A soulful violin cover of Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ has netizens hooked

The violin cover for Shankar Mahadevan 1998 hit track is going viral. (Source: Swetha Anandasivan/ Facebook) The violin cover for Shankar Mahadevan 1998 hit track is going viral. (Source: Swetha Anandasivan/ Facebook)

Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ is a timeless hit and has been covered many times in the past. Now, a carnatic violinist from Mumbai has made a cover that has people online impressed.

Mumbai-based artiste Swetha Anandasivan performed the popular hit on a violin and many said her performance was ‘breathtaking’.

Posting the cover on Facebook, the talented artiste tagged Mahadevan. The video has nearly 4 lakh views and over 13,000 shares and is now on various social media.

While some commented that the music was difficult to play, others praised the woman’s precision and skills.

The three-minute song, which was released back in 1998, remains popular and a couple of years ago there was another classical cover of the song on a veena.

