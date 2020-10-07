scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case

Video compares Trump’s return to White House with SRK’s entry in K3G, has netizens in splits

The video shows Trump's official helicopter descending near the White House while the other half of a screen shows the scene where Shah Rukh Khan's character returns home in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 6:30:55 pm
doanld trump, trump white house arrival, trump helicopter arrival srk, trump kabhi khushi kabhi gham arrival, trump srk entry spoof, trump covid, indian expressIn a TikTok going viral across social media sites, a clip by Saloni Nahar (@suhhhloni) -- comparing both Trump's and SRK's arrival in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has netizens impressed.

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday after a brief stay at a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. But one video compared footage of his return to the White House with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and had netizens in splits.

In a TikTok going viral across social media platforms, Saloni Nahar (@suhhhloni) shared a video comparing the two videos. The video shows Trump’s official helicopter descending near the White House while the other half of a screen shows the scene where Shah Rukh Khan’s character returns home in the film.

The video which features Nahar asking “Why is this the same thing?” has netizens in splits.

There were plenty of reactions to the video, with some sharing their own versions of the Trump video with music from the Hindi film:

Trump was criticised on social media after he posed outside the White House without a mask despite being Covid-19 positive. The president, who arrived at the White House on Marine One, was wearing a surgical mask, which he removed for photos on the South Portico steps.

