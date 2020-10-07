Video compares Trump’s return to White House with SRK’s entry in K3G, has netizens in splits

In a TikTok going viral across social media sites, a clip by Saloni Nahar (@suhhhloni) -- comparing both Trump's and SRK's arrival in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has netizens impressed.

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday after a brief stay at a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. But one video compared footage of his return to the White House with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in 2001 hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and had netizens in splits.

In a TikTok going viral across social media platforms, Saloni Nahar (@suhhhloni) shared a video comparing the two videos. The video shows Trump’s official helicopter descending near the White House while the other half of a screen shows the scene where Shah Rukh Khan’s character returns home in the film.

The video which features Nahar asking “Why is this the same thing?” has netizens in splits.

There were plenty of reactions to the video, with some sharing their own versions of the Trump video with music from the Hindi film:

Too good boss 😆😆😆 https://t.co/FomqnPrsbA — Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) October 7, 2020

Best thing you’ll see today https://t.co/FIhFVejEa9 — Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) October 6, 2020

You can thank me later pic.twitter.com/OYFDDYXXG8 — Think QuestionEvolve (@Maila_Kameez) October 6, 2020

So @karanjohar has found his new talent in upcoming movie…..!!! 😂😂😂 — Dhairyasheel Pawar (@DPawarspeaks) October 6, 2020

Kabhi Covid Kabhi Trump https://t.co/ihwMKv6Vru — Raden Nurhana 🇲🇾 (@anaharoro) October 7, 2020

Keh diya na? bas, keh diya! https://t.co/ZvGsm1oaNH — Piyush Jha (@AsliGyaan) October 7, 2020

Trump was criticised on social media after he posed outside the White House without a mask despite being Covid-19 positive. The president, who arrived at the White House on Marine One, was wearing a surgical mask, which he removed for photos on the South Portico steps.

