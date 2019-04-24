Toggle Menu
Snake spotted inside ATM kiosk, rescue video goes viral

In a video doing rounds on social media, a snake-catcher is seen rescuing the reptile from the cabinet adjacent to the ATM machine, where the computers are UPSes are kept.

Being removed from his hiding the animal is seen visible angry and tries to attack the snake-catcher several times.

With the temperature rising in the summer, snakes have started appearing in most unusual places. After a snake was found inside VVPAT machine during voting in Kerala, another one was spotted inside an ATM counter in Tamil Nadu.

To avoid the heat outside, the snake took refuge inside the IDBI Bank’s ATM kiosk equipped with an air-condition. In the footage doing rounds on social media, a snake-catcher is seen rescuing the reptile from the cabinet adjacent to the ATM machine, where the computers are kept.

The man is seen kneeling down to get a grip on the slithery animal and pull it out from the cabinet to help it. However, being removed from his hiding the animal is seen as visible angry and tries to attack the snake-catcher several times.

The reptile was spotted in an ATM counter near Thaneerpandal Road in Coimbatore.

