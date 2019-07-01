Toggle Menu
Viral video: Snake comes on to windshield of car, gets flicked off by wipers

Two men in Kansas were shocked, amused and frightened when a snake appeared on the passenger window without any warning.

A short viral clip is doing rounds on social media, in which two men driving in the US state of Kansas were amused and frightened when a snake appeared on the passenger window and slowly crawled on to the windshield.

The incident took place in Kansas City in the state of Missouri. The men decided to record the reptile as it travelled on to the windshield. The driver then switched on the wipers which flicked it off the windshield.

