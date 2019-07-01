Viral video: Snake comes on to windshield of car, gets flicked off by wipers

A short viral clip is doing rounds on social media, in which two men driving in the US state of Kansas were amused and frightened when a snake appeared on the passenger window and slowly crawled on to the windshield.

The incident took place in Kansas City in the state of Missouri. The men decided to record the reptile as it travelled on to the windshield. The driver then switched on the wipers which flicked it off the windshield.

Watch the video here:

Is it legal to hitchhike in Kansas City? Asking for a (snake) friend. pic.twitter.com/uYrtUfDnIP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2019

And here’s how people have reacted to the incident:

It’s not the hitchhiking that’ll get you. It’s setting the car on fire. — A Crime a Day (@CrimeADay) June 28, 2019

This isn’t funny; stop the car and help the terrified animal. These people are horrible. — Barbara Evans (@brevans01) June 28, 2019

Where is the abuse? I bet you would have gone out to pet that snake. Its so easy to virtue signal here, aint it — jarmo12346 (@naaazgul1981) June 28, 2019