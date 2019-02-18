‘Smiling’ Eminem leaves people ‘terrified’

Toggle Menu
It did not take long for the pictures to go viral with many left "uncomfortable" and "creeped out" after seeing the pictures. However, there were others who were quite pleased with the results.

While photoshop wizards all around the world have come up with interesting ways to edit pictures, an artist from Port Colborne, Ontario, recently tried his skills on several pictures of American rapper Eminem and the results are hilarious. Popularly known as the King of Hip, the rapper, who has written several songs on drug abuse, addiction and relationships, is rarely seen smiling in public.

From TV show host Ellen Degeneres, rapper Cardi B to Abraham Lincoln, Mike Brown has done ‘some editing to literally put smiles on peoples’ faces’. “Eminem never smiles so I made him,” wrote brown as he shared several pictures of the singer.

It did not take long for the pictures to go viral. “He looks so precious and beautiful with a smile,” read a comment on the viral post. After posting a set of 26 pictures, Brown later shared another set of pictures captioned, “smiling part 2.”

