Father paints fake eyes on eyelids while taking a power nap to trick baby

It’s not unusual for toddlers to keep their parents up all night, but one father in China came up with a really unique way to trick his child into thinking that he was wide awake. The father drew eyes on his eyelids while he was taking a nap, and earned a lot of praise for his idea from others on Chinese social media.

In a clip, the man is seen sleeping next to the baby, but his eyes seem wide open, with the eyes drawn carefully on his eyelids. The father reportedly even had a recording of him singing a lullaby playing continuously to help the baby sleep!

It’s not clear if the trick worked, but the baby was sleeping peacefully while the clip was recorded.

The hilarious video was put out in a compilation of videos showing how fathers react when in charge of babies by local Chinese website K618.cn, also showed the man taking a power nap with tissues stuffed in his ears as earplugs.

The video, shared on Weibo garnered over 4.17 million views. according to a report by Daily Mail, and many parents could relate with the clip. Some even said they would try this themselves and lauding the man in the video for coming up with the trick.