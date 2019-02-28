Toggle Menu
Father paints fake eyes on eyelids while taking a power nap to trick babyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/smart-dad-paints-fake-eyes-on-eyelids-to-trick-baby-while-he-was-taking-a-power-nap-5604961/

Father paints fake eyes on eyelids while taking a power nap to trick baby

In a clip, the man is seen sleeping next to the baby, but his eyes seem wide open, with the eyes drawn carefully on his eyelids.

dad paints eyes to trick baby, father with kids, father with babies, funny things dads do with baby, funny news, viral news, baby videos, indian express
The father’s witty idea is winning hearts online.

It’s not unusual for toddlers to keep their parents up all night, but one father in China came up with a really unique way to trick his child into thinking that he was wide awake. The father drew eyes on his eyelids while he was taking a nap, and earned a lot of praise for his idea from others on Chinese social media.

In a clip, the man is seen sleeping next to the baby, but his eyes seem wide open, with the eyes drawn carefully on his eyelids. The father reportedly even had a recording of him singing a lullaby playing continuously to help the baby sleep!

It’s not clear if the trick worked, but the baby was sleeping peacefully while the clip was recorded.

The hilarious video was put out in a compilation of videos showing how fathers react when in charge of babies by local Chinese website K618.cn, also showed the man taking a power nap with tissues stuffed in his ears as earplugs.

Advertising

The video, shared on Weibo garnered over 4.17 million views. according to a report by Daily Mail, and many parents could relate with the clip. Some even said they would try this themselves and lauding the man in the video for coming up with the trick.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amul salutes IAF pilots for air strikes in Balakot in latest cartoon
2 'Tone deaf and disgusting': Netizens slam Sara Ali Khan, magazine for photoshoot
3 'Elasticity at its best': Tweeple go gaga over MS Dhoni's 2.14 m stretch against Australia