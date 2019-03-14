Video: Small plane narrowly misses truck on highway before crashing

A small plane crashed Tuesday near Buttonville airport in Markham, Canada, after narrowly missing vehicles on a busy highway. The small aircraft flew across the road on a ditch near the airport. Dash cam footage captures the dramatic moment when the aircraft plane flies past a truck, narrowly preventing a collision, and the footage has gone viral.

The Toronto-area tow truck driver said he was lucky to be alive after the plane missed his vehicle and flew extremely close to the truck before it hit an embankment on the side of the road.

“I was driving on the highway, I was picking up speed, and then the plane just came right in front of me,” Bill Chan, who captured the incident on his truck’s dash cam told CBC News. “I tried to dodge it, and that’s when everything crashed,” he said.

Chan said it was his day off and he was on his way to a family event when the jaw-dropping incident took place. After the footage was shared on Instagram, it quickly went viral on other social media platforms.

According to Global News Canada report, emergency crews rushed to the scene, after reports that the plane had crashed just north of the property. The small white Cirrus SR20 had only one passenger aboard, and both the passenger and pilot escaped with minor injuries.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said they’re investigating the plane crash and in a release, described the incident as a “runway excursion”. a A CTV News report quoted an official as saying that the instructor and student were supposed to be practising a training manoeuvre called “touch and go.”

Investigators said the Cirrus SR20 aircraft didn’t gain enough altitude during takeoff and crashed through a fence, before narrowly missing traffic on the highway.