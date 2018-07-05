WATCH: Siri interrupts UK defence secy as he speaks in Parliament; video goes viral

The video going viral shows a session being held at the British Parliament wherein defence secretary Gavin Williamson is speaking at the House of Commons. (Source: BBC Parliament/Twitter) The video going viral shows a session being held at the British Parliament wherein defence secretary Gavin Williamson is speaking at the House of Commons. (Source: BBC Parliament/Twitter)

Earlier this year, we had Alexa’s ‘creepy laugh’ sending shivers down people’s spines. While it was just yet another addition to the hilarious AI (artificial intelligence) goof-ups that has happened in the past, courtesy Siri, Montana and now Alexa. Not someone to be left behind, this time it is Siri — the ‘personal assistant’ provided by Apple Inc’s iOS — interrupting the United Kingdom’s defence secretary that has got the Internet buzzing. The video shows a session being held at the British Parliament wherein defence secretary Gavin Williamson is speaking at the House of Commons. Shortly after, Siri “interrupts” his address, after it was triggered by the mention of the word “Syria”. According to a report by the BBC, Williamson was speaking on their fight against the ISIS, when this happened.

As he put his phone back into his pocket, Williamson is heard saying “It is very rare that you’re heckled by your own mobile phone.” Watch the video here.

When Siri interrupts as you’re delivering a statement to Parliament… pic.twitter.com/NDsNUJDPV3 — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) July 3, 2018

Have you had Siri embarrassing you in such ‘accidents’ in the past? Let us know how and when in the comments’ section below.

