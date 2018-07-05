Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

WATCH: Siri interrupts UK defence secy as he speaks in Parliament; video goes viral

Siri "interrupted" the politician's address, after it was triggered by the mention of the word "Syria". Reportedly, the United Kingdom's defence secretary was speaking on the state's fight against the ISIS, when this happened.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 10:06:09 am
Siri interrupts, Siri funny, siri uk parliament interrupts, siri UK defense secretary funny video, Siri British Parliament funny video, Siri funny video, Siri UK funny video, Siri UK funny interruption video viral, funny viral videos, funny viral, Indian Express, Indian express news The video going viral shows a session being held at the British Parliament wherein defence secretary Gavin Williamson is speaking at the House of Commons. (Source: BBC Parliament/Twitter)

Earlier this year, we had Alexa’s ‘creepy laugh’ sending shivers down people’s spines. While it was just yet another addition to the hilarious AI (artificial intelligence) goof-ups that has happened in the past, courtesy Siri, Montana and now Alexa. Not someone to be left behind, this time it is Siri — the ‘personal assistant’ provided by Apple Inc’s iOS — interrupting the United Kingdom’s defence secretary that has got the Internet buzzing. The video shows a session being held at the British Parliament wherein defence secretary Gavin Williamson is speaking at the House of Commons. Shortly after, Siri “interrupts” his address, after it was triggered by the mention of the word “Syria”. According to a report by the BBC, Williamson was speaking on their fight against the ISIS, when this happened.

ALSO READ | Amazon’s Alexa is laughing creepily for no reason and users are freaked out

As he put his phone back into his pocket, Williamson is heard saying “It is very rare that you’re heckled by your own mobile phone.” Watch the video here.

Have you had Siri embarrassing you in such ‘accidents’ in the past? Let us know how and when in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement