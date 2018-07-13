VIDEO: ‘Singing dog’ impresses reality show judge Simon Cowell, gets standing ovation

This dog amazed many with his singing skills. (Source: America’s Got Talent/Twitter) This dog amazed many with his singing skills. (Source: America’s Got Talent/Twitter)

A dog named Oscar impressed reality television judge Simon Cowell as he sang on the NBC show America’s Got Talent. The three-year-old golden retriever was accompanied by his owner, who identified herself as Pam. The two performed Pachelbel’s Canon in D Major and many including the judges were quite surprised that the dog hit the correct note.

Before the performance began, Pam told Cowell that the dog can not only sing but also hold a note and even do a vibrato. However, Cowell said, “I’m not kidding. I’ve done this show a long time and I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me.” All doubts were cleared when Pam started playing the Piano.

Watch the video here:

Impressive, isn’t it? Tell us what us think in the comments section below.

