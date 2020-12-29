Watch: Singer’s hair catches fire during performance, escapes unhurt

A singer’s live performance took a turn for the worse after her hair accidentally caught fire. However, she escaped without any major injuries and the video has since been widely shared on social media.

Spanish musical couple Sofia Ellar and Álvaro Soler have treated fans to many performances during the pandemic. However, during a special performance for the festive season, Ellar’s long hair caught fire after coming in contact with a lit candle when she leaned back.

The video shared on social media showed how she was oblivious initially. As soon as Soler spotted the fire, he tried to put it off with his hands and Ellar is seen rushing out of the frame.

Sharing the video in which they attempted to sing popular hit ‘Feliz Navidad’, Ellar wrote: “2019, we were good. 2020, we light fires and drop glasses. Hello 2021.”

The video was widely shared on social media and received a lot of concerned replies from fans. Ellar assured fans that she wasn’t injured.

According to 20minutos, the singer wrote in an Instagram story, “You have to learn from these things and be careful.”

“Thank you for worrying about what happened. The truth is that I’m not happy with what happened, but I have shared with you and that’s it.

“In the morning it will be another day and when I see the derision, that of course my hair smells like fried chicken, I will put on perfumes to camouflage it,” she said in another Instagram story, rTVE reported.

Ellar later posted a video in which they performed the song as intended.