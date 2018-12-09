Watch: Silvertip shark bites off diver’s mask

A diver in French Polynesia miraculously escaped with nothing more than scratch to his forehead when a shark bit off his mask. Peter Schneider, who went diving with a group in Rangiroa, suddenly found himself surrounded by six silvertip sharks, the Mirror reported.

A video footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the diver exploring a coral reef when six silvertip circle him. In no time, one of shark attacks the diver and bites off his mask.

Though the diver escapes unhurt and swims away, the sharks continue to circle the group. “I couldn’t help but scream when I saw it happen. Once the sharks had cleared, I swam over to check on him,” Schneider told Daily Mail.

Watch the video here:

Fortunately, the diver escaped with a little “scratch on his forehead” as the shark was not looking to ‘hunt and kill’, Schneider told the news website. Thought the video was shot in 2007, the high definition version was released recently.