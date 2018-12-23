‘Santa Singh’ spreads joy during Christmas in Canada, does Bhangra on the streets

Christmas celebration has begun all around the world. Amidst the joy, a video of a Sikh man dressed as Santa Claus is winning hearts on social media. The 2016 video, which features a Punjabi man suited up as Santa Claus, distributing sweets on the snow-covered streets of Canada, has gone viral again after it was shared by Facebook page Sikh Channel.

With several shares and thousand views, the viral clip has left many praising the man for “Breaking barriers” and calling him “Santa Singh”. In the 6.11-minute video, Santa Singh can be seen interacting with people, distributing gifts and even doing the Bhangra. The video was originally posted by Instagram account Gucci Thingy Guy.

Watch the video here: