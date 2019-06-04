‘Thor is shaking’: Sikh group’s performance on America’s Got Talent leaves all speechless

Toggle Menu
The Bir Khalsa Group left everyone's hearts racing in the auditorium with their mind-boggling act of a blindfolded man smashing coconuts and watermelons placed around a man.

After Mumbai’s V.Unbeatables received a standing ovation by wowing all with their impressive dancing skills, another team stunned the judges and audience on America’s Got Talent with a daring performance. The Bir Khalsa Group left everyone’s hearts racing in the auditorium with their mind-boggling act of smashing coconuts and watermelons placed around a man.

The act has a blindfolded man, Kawaljit Singh attempted to smash the fruits placed around Jagdeep Singh. As the daring stunt is attempted on stage, the man is not just blindfolded by a cloth tied around his eyes, his teammate ensures it’s impossible for him to take a peek.

As the smashing of the fruits begins, the viewers and judges watch in trepidation, some with their hands over their eyes. The calmness of the participants as they execute the act received praise from the judges.

[Disclaimer: Do not try this at home. Dangerous stunt, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

The group, which has in the past participated in many talent shows in the country and has a Guinness World record for smashing the most number of coconuts placed around a person blindfolded, clearly took the judges by surprise. They received a standing ovation at the end of the act from the crowd, and the video went viral online with more than 3 million views on YouTube alone.

Many were awestruck by their act on other social media sites as well, but it also left frightened many.

