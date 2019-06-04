‘Thor is shaking’: Sikh group’s performance on America’s Got Talent leaves all speechless

After Mumbai’s V.Unbeatables received a standing ovation by wowing all with their impressive dancing skills, another team stunned the judges and audience on America’s Got Talent with a daring performance. The Bir Khalsa Group left everyone’s hearts racing in the auditorium with their mind-boggling act of smashing coconuts and watermelons placed around a man.

Advertising

The act has a blindfolded man, Kawaljit Singh attempted to smash the fruits placed around Jagdeep Singh. As the daring stunt is attempted on stage, the man is not just blindfolded by a cloth tied around his eyes, his teammate ensures it’s impossible for him to take a peek.

ALSO READ | Visually-impaired, autistic man wows all at America’s Got Talent; video goes viral

As the smashing of the fruits begins, the viewers and judges watch in trepidation, some with their hands over their eyes. The calmness of the participants as they execute the act received praise from the judges.

Advertising

[Disclaimer: Do not try this at home. Dangerous stunt, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

The group, which has in the past participated in many talent shows in the country and has a Guinness World record for smashing the most number of coconuts placed around a person blindfolded, clearly took the judges by surprise. They received a standing ovation at the end of the act from the crowd, and the video went viral online with more than 3 million views on YouTube alone.

Many were awestruck by their act on other social media sites as well, but it also left frightened many.

Oh my, I’ve never been so terrified 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ https://t.co/xqxRwjIh1M — Forever Hazard’sGirl (@ThatChelseaLady) June 3, 2019

Ah, I just had to fast forward mehn. 😱😱 https://t.co/X38w7qloaa — Cynthia (@Rella226) June 3, 2019

I completely lost my shot watching this https://t.co/gbxBQzZvZt — NaTHaN!! (@Kachi_Nate) June 3, 2019

This terrifyingly amazing act in @AGT is not for the faint-hearted! 🙈😱 The sweet giant Sikh is 🤗 and I can’t even begin to fathom the level of trust the two Sikh friends must be having for each other. #AGT https://t.co/XCMKO2FnJA — 1D + Coldplay (@1D_iBae) June 3, 2019

This is more than precision. What do you call something you can’t explain, MAGIC. https://t.co/2uXZmN7kxi — Tobi Babatunde (@ATOMTGOLD) June 2, 2019

This is the craziest thing on television 😦😦😬😬 https://t.co/sc4CKrYltO — Munnir Adams (@_theprovoker) June 2, 2019

Wooaaaaaaaaaaaaahhh!!!!!!!. This is the highest form of danger yet on this show 😵😵😵😵😵😵 https://t.co/nV8HYIpkf9 — Mouchee 👑 (@Mouchee_) June 2, 2019

My reaction throughout this entire video pic.twitter.com/vf6ZS3mqzq — T.C (@Urban_d_artiste) June 1, 2019

OMG, that mini heart attack for me 😰😰 — Kavin K R (@kavinkramasamy) June 1, 2019