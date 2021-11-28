‘Music has no boudararies’: Siblings from Tanzania melt hearts online singing ‘Raataan Lambiyan’

Music transcends boundaries and borders and often is dubbed as an universal language. Now, a case in point is a sibling duo breaking the internet while grooving to the Bollywood number ‘Raataan Lambiyan’.

Dressed in traditional Maasai clothing, TikTok creator Kili Paul and his sister Neema were seen enjoying the superhit love song from Shershaah, against the picturesque setting in East Africa. In the video going viral across social media sites, the pair is seen emoting well along the song from patriotic film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, despite the language barrier.

“We not done with this sound yet,” the TikTok dancing sensation wrote online sharing their second video of them singing along the soulful tunes sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaurvideo.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The duo from Tanzania not only melted hearts online but also garnered attention for the original makers. Reacted to the video on Instagram, singer Jubin Nautiyal shared it on his stories, while actor Kiara Advani retweeted the video on Twitter.

Many across the country love the duo’s expressions in the video and sent in many more song requests.

With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, Kili Paul is a noted content creator from the African nation, making waves by dancing in traditional clothes.