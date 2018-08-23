VIDEO: This cover of Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’ is so bad that it’s actually good!

The woman’s video has left people in splits. The woman’s video has left people in splits.

Ever since its release in 2016, Sia’s Cheap Thrills keeps returning in the online space time and again with various covers and dance videos. And just when we thought we have seen it all, especially after the mind-boggling Sanskrit version last year, it seems we are wrong. One video of a woman singing the viral hit has people ROFL-ing. Not because it’s funny, but it’s so bad that people couldn’t believe what they just heard.

Shared by a popular Bangladeshi page on Facebook known as Kalachan Miaa, the video shows the woman decked in shiny blings and saree, singing the song in an animated way. Many users commented that you can like it or dislike it but cannot ignore it, hence she found the right way to become famous.

