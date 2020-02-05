Video of Shubha Mudgal performing at Shaheen Bagh goes viral

Mudgal is among the several artists, who are expected to perform at the South Delhi district today to express solidarity with the Anit-CAA protesters. Mudgal is among the several artists, who are expected to perform at the South Delhi district today to express solidarity with the Anit-CAA protesters.

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. People from various walks of life have expressed their solidarity with the protesters, who are on a sit-in for over 50 days against the new citizenship law. On Tuesday, popular singer Shubha Mudgal performed at the venue. A short clip of her performance has now gone viral on social media.

Since being shared online, the 20-second clip has been viewed over 43,000 times and prompted many reactions. Mudgal’s performance comes days after several Indian comedians organised a charity show in Mumbai, extending support to the nation-wide protests.

Watch the video here:

Musician Prateek Kuhad, feature pop-star Anushka Manchanda, singer Shashwat Bulusu, poets Sabika Abbas Naqvi and Amir Aziz are among the artistes who will perform today at Shaheen Bagh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd