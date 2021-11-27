Shreyas Iyer wows all dancing with Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur in viral video

As India and New Zealand continue to fight it out on the field in Kanpur, Shreyas Iyer had a dream start with an impressive century on debut. Now, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over his batting skills, the 26-year-old surprised all with his dancing moves!

Iyer, who stole the show on Day 1, continued the momentum on Day 2 as well, scoring 105 off 171 balls to become the 16th Indian to score a hundred on debut in a Test match. Later in the day, he was seen doing a dance routine with Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur in a hotel room.

Grooving to remix version of ‘Koi Sehri Babu’, the trio was in sync doing a quirky video for an Instagram Reel trend. Sharma who delighted fans by sharing it on his account, presented his witty side, and was lauded Iyer’s skills on and off the field. “Well done @shreyas41 making all the right moves,” he wrote.

The video left people impressed online. They not only thought the trio was amazing with perfect synchronisation, but even got others intrigued to the join the dance routine. “Thanks for the invite,” another dancing enthusiast and Australian cricketer David Warner commented on the post, while Dinesh Kartik thought the video was “cute”.

The video garnered nearly 9 million views in less than 24 hours and netizens can’t have enough of it, with many posting song requests for more Reel videos in the future.