‘Struggle is real’: Shiv Sena worker scrambles to wear face mask properly, inspires hilarious spoof video

It has been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and masks have become an integral part of our day-to-day lives. However, when a party worker at a political rally in Uttar Pradesh was seen struggling with a mask, netizens couldn’t stop but give it a meme treatment.

With masks becoming an essential part of the Covid protocol, one would expect that by now, everyone would be used to donning face covers. But at a Shiv Sena rally in Gorakhpur, a man was seen trying hard to put on an N-95 mask, and failing to get it right.

In an over two-minute video, doing rounds on the internet, the man was seen perplexed as he stood besides Shiv Sena MP, Dhairyashil Mane, who was addressing the crowd. Finally, after seeking help from another aide on the stage, the man managed to wear the mask correctly.

The moment was caught on camera on Thursday when the likes of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray campaigned in the poll-bound state. Amid all the poll noise, this hilarious moment went viral on social media. Someone created a spoof video, adding Don’s title music in the clip to up the ante, adding stock footage of a crowd celebrating as the man emerged successful in finally wearing the mask.

w8 for it…! 😁 pic.twitter.com/uG7gkaNLBg — Andolanjivi faijal khan (@faijalkhantroll) February 24, 2022

Here’s how netizens reacted.

I wanted to go into the video and help this gentleman https://t.co/gSvL5mGusr — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 25, 2022

May your struggles in life be lesser than this man’s struggle in wearing a mask..😅

(Watch it till the end). https://t.co/jI6l4SfZQ8 — Shubham Misra Ph.D. (Submitted) 🧠⚛️ (@Shubham_Neuro) February 25, 2022

Hard work pays off…keep moving yo! 😎 https://t.co/do0zMfCkBE — Azeem Rana (@MAzeemRana1) February 25, 2022

This is the level of efforts our leaders put in but we mango people don’t understand their sacrifice 😏 https://t.co/Hhkx7EqbAN — Prakash Singh (@Prax_Nayal) February 25, 2022

Oh god

I laughed so hard 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/WHFUIsSOml — ankita mukherjee (@ankita_m8961) February 25, 2022

Me trying to copy in exams 😆 https://t.co/6zaNgJ8mGe — Tanuj Sawale (@SawaleTanuj) February 24, 2022

Corona be like – pic.twitter.com/9k8JoZyOR2 — God of Tweets🔥 (@Godof_tweets) February 24, 2022

Stage fright or performance pressure 😕 https://t.co/isINjt2Kpi — Ashis Goyal (@ashis_goyal) February 24, 2022

Best thing on Twitter today!! 😂😂 — Srichakradhar (@Srichakradhar7) February 25, 2022

Shiv Sena had fielded 60 candidates in the UP elections, but the candidature of 19 was rejected, leaving 41 in the fray.