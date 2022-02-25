scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
‘Struggle is real’: Shiv Sena worker scrambles to wear face mask properly, inspires hilarious spoof video

The moment was caught on camera at a Shiv Sena rally in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The man failed to don a face mask properly despite multiple attempts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2022 3:15:46 pm
face mask struggle, shiv sena up rally, shiv sena worker mask struggle video, face mask funny video, up election shiv sena, indian expressThe hilarious moment caught on camera at a UP election rally has left netizens in splits.

It has been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and masks have become an integral part of our day-to-day lives. However, when a party worker at a political rally in Uttar Pradesh was seen struggling with a mask, netizens couldn’t stop but give it a meme treatment.

With masks becoming an essential part of the Covid protocol, one would expect that by now, everyone would be used to donning face covers. But at a Shiv Sena rally in Gorakhpur, a man was seen trying hard to put on an N-95 mask, and failing to get it right.

In an over two-minute video, doing rounds on the internet, the man was seen perplexed as he stood besides Shiv Sena MP, Dhairyashil Mane, who was addressing the crowd. Finally, after seeking help from another aide on the stage, the man managed to wear the mask correctly.

The moment was caught on camera on Thursday when the likes of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray campaigned in the poll-bound state. Amid all the poll noise, this hilarious moment went viral on social media. Someone created a spoof video, adding Don’s title music in the clip to up the ante, adding stock footage of a crowd celebrating as the man emerged successful in finally wearing the mask.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

Shiv Sena had fielded 60 candidates in the UP elections, but the candidature of 19 was rejected, leaving 41 in the fray.

