WATCH: Sheriff breaks car window to help a trapped wild bear escape

In the 14-second clip, the officer can be seen breaking the window and the bear jumping out from the car. (Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook) In the 14-second clip, the officer can be seen breaking the window and the bear jumping out from the car. (Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

A police officer helped a trapped bear escape from inside a car after the animal had managed to lock itself in. The bear somehow got inside the Subaru Outback in Carnelian Bay in California and ended up destroying the vehicle. Due to the destruction, the doors of the car could not be unlocked and Deputy Lade had no other way than to break the window. A video was posted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that featured the whole event. In the 14-second clip, the officer can be seen breaking the window and the bear jumping out of the car.

Watch the video here:

Do you think the officer was brave? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd