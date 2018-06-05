Follow Us:
WATCH: Scary crocodile walks down the street; Sharon Stone’s viral video will terrify you

It so happened that a dangerous crocodile was casually walking down the streets — probably around Sharon Stone's house. She posted the video on Twitter and left many people shocked.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 5, 2018 5:15:50 pm
Sharon Stone, Sharon Stone twitter, Sharon Stone movies, Sharon Stone songs, best movies of Sharon Stone, Sharon Stone twitter crocodile video, indian express, indian express trending news What would you do if you saw a deadly crocodile on the road? (Source: Sharon Stone/Twitter)
With the interference of human activities in forest areas, many wild animals have been spotted around human habitation. But, can they really be blamed? Remember when a group of bikers found two full-grown tigers just a few feet away?

In another such terrifying incident, actor Sharon Stone shared a video of a crocodile strutting down the street like a boss. She spotted a dangerous crocodile casually walking down the street — probably really close to Stone’s house. She posted the video on Twitter and said, “This is walking up my street!!!! What is going on!!!!!!!”

Watch the video here. 

Social media users soon got hooked to the tweet and started wondering if it was Harvey Weinstein. Meanwhile, others said, “Aren’t we all looking for Melania?” Here are some of the reactions.

Ever had a dangerous encounter with a wild animal? Let us know in the comments below.

