WATCH: Scary crocodile walks down the street; Sharon Stone’s viral video will terrify you

What would you do if you saw a deadly crocodile on the road? (Source: Sharon Stone/Twitter) What would you do if you saw a deadly crocodile on the road? (Source: Sharon Stone/Twitter)

With the interference of human activities in forest areas, many wild animals have been spotted around human habitation. But, can they really be blamed? Remember when a group of bikers found two full-grown tigers just a few feet away?

In another such terrifying incident, actor Sharon Stone shared a video of a crocodile strutting down the street like a boss. She spotted a dangerous crocodile casually walking down the street — probably really close to Stone’s house. She posted the video on Twitter and said, “This is walking up my street!!!! What is going on!!!!!!!”

Watch the video here.

This is walking up my street!!!! What is going on!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/w9eT8pyYWQ — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) June 4, 2018

Social media users soon got hooked to the tweet and started wondering if it was Harvey Weinstein. Meanwhile, others said, “Aren’t we all looking for Melania?” Here are some of the reactions.

LOLOL — Zaid Ansari (@ZaidAnsar1) June 4, 2018

He can’t be anyone’s pet ya think, he looks like he’s been eating well — Debra Sanders (@777sanders) June 4, 2018

looking for Melania probably — Tim 👽 (@Tim_AFCnewera) June 4, 2018

Whoa!! Stay away from THAT! That’s looks like a Monitor Lizard and they apparently have an extremely powerful bite which is mildly venomous and can lead to bad infection. — Mike Krawchuk (@mikesax2) June 4, 2018

Yes, I DO remember that (maybe it was Tim Robbins?) He was visiting an aquarium. The Komodo is even more dangerous than a Monitor. Bad bacteria in their saliva. I’d keep all pets (and kids!) inside & would make sure I sun bathe with one eye open!!! — Mike Krawchuk (@mikesax2) June 4, 2018

he’s cruising for a parking space. — Richard Torregrossa (@RichardTorregr1) June 4, 2018

Ever had a dangerous encounter with a wild animal? Let us know in the comments below.

