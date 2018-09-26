Video: Shankar Mahadevan discovers two amazing singers at a Bengaluru hotel

Impressed by their singing talent, Shankar Mahadevan shared their videos on Instagram. Impressed by their singing talent, Shankar Mahadevan shared their videos on Instagram.

Social media has helped discover many talented artists across the globe. The latest to discover two amazing singers who work in a Bengluru hotel is eminent music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan who presented them on Instagram. Impressed by their mesmerising voices, Mahadevan decided to share two videos of them singing and now, the videos are going viral.

While checking out of Conrad Hotel, he introduced the two “undiscovered” talents as Doyal and Ashwini and asked them to sing on camera. While the female staffer sang ‘Moh Moh Dhaage’ beautifully, Ashwini performed a souldful version of ‘Mitwa’ sans any instrument and Mahadevan also joined him.

