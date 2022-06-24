scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Busking artist plays Kabir Singh’s ‘Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum’ in US, Shahid Kapoor says ‘brilliant’

While Shahid Kapoor was impressed by the saxophonist's rendition of Kabir Singh song, film's composer Mithoon said the American man got the notes of the song absolutely right.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 1:26:02 pm
Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum, Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum cover, Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum US artist, Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum US street performer, saxsophone player Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum, kabir singh song, indian expressThe beautiful cover of the 2019 song has left many desi fans delighted online. (Source: Mr_Sumit_Patil/Twitter | File photo)

It’s not every day when you’re away from home in a foreign land and something familiar comes your way. Something similar happened when walking down a US street, a man heard an artist playing a Hindi song on saxophone.

Twitter user Sumit Patil was in Boston, Massachusetts when he heard sounds bellowing out of a saxophone. But instead of some Jazz or Neo-Soul tunes, he was pleasantly surprised to hear the musician play Kabir Singh’s ‘Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum’.

Also Watch |Desi fan teaches Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move to American content creator

With a small tip bucket in front, the unidentified man in a black suit was busking the melodious tunes of the Kabir Singh song, sung by Arijit Singh. “This is what I captured today!!!” an excited Patil wrote online tagging the singer, composer and actors of the film. “Amazed to watch Indian music on the US streets!!!” he added.

Watch the video here:

The video instantly struck a chord with many desi fans online. It also reached film’s actor Shahid Kapoor, who retweeted the video and wrote: “Amazing”. Music composer and lyricist, Mithoon too commented and added: “Precise notes”.

As people were not only impressed by his choice of song but also the soulfulness he brought into the instrumental cover, others flooded the commented section with request, wanted to know how he got into playing the song as well.

However, it’s not that unusual to hear Bollywood songs being played or performed outside India. While some have gone to great lengths to shoot scene-by-scene covers of their favourite Bollywood hits, others simply joined in with other street performers.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement