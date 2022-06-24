Busking artist plays Kabir Singh’s ‘Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum’ in US, Shahid Kapoor says ‘brilliant’

It’s not every day when you’re away from home in a foreign land and something familiar comes your way. Something similar happened when walking down a US street, a man heard an artist playing a Hindi song on saxophone.

Twitter user Sumit Patil was in Boston, Massachusetts when he heard sounds bellowing out of a saxophone. But instead of some Jazz or Neo-Soul tunes, he was pleasantly surprised to hear the musician play Kabir Singh’s ‘Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum’.

Also Watch | Desi fan teaches Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move to American content creator

With a small tip bucket in front, the unidentified man in a black suit was busking the melodious tunes of the Kabir Singh song, sung by Arijit Singh. “This is what I captured today!!!” an excited Patil wrote online tagging the singer, composer and actors of the film. “Amazed to watch Indian music on the US streets!!!” he added.

Watch the video here:

This is what I captured today !!! The guy was playing “Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum” by @arijitsingh from #KabirSingh movie with his Saxophone… Amazed to watch Indian music on the US streets!!! 🫶🏼@shahidkapoor @arijitsingh @Mithoon11 pic.twitter.com/oRqaH0fdi3 — Sumit Patil (@Mr_Sumit_Patil) June 23, 2022

The video instantly struck a chord with many desi fans online. It also reached film’s actor Shahid Kapoor, who retweeted the video and wrote: “Amazing”. Music composer and lyricist, Mithoon too commented and added: “Precise notes”.

As people were not only impressed by his choice of song but also the soulfulness he brought into the instrumental cover, others flooded the commented section with request, wanted to know how he got into playing the song as well.

My boy captured something beautiful and it’s a mini bang 🔥🔥 https://t.co/B6ol7vFolC — BeardedDragon (@yashasva) June 24, 2022

Audience request: can he play Maiyya Mainu from #Jersey 🫶 — Nitya Gracianna Rajan (@NityaGRajan) June 23, 2022

Yes sir This notes is really Amazing 🎻apke Songs ka Music🎶 sabse alag aur sabse best👍💯 hota hai 🎸aap itne acche ho ke sabke talent ko pehchante ho🎹uss Insaan ko uske talent se hi judge karte ho aap🎻I really Love your that thing🎯 — Rajpinder Kaur (@RajpinderKaur10) June 24, 2022

Good music reaches beyond any boundaries — SourAv (@Sourav16_09) June 23, 2022

Ye to hona e tha, tuje kitna chahne lage hum is a very beautiful song, koi sunay is gane ko aur ignore kr paye ye possible e nai.. @Mithoon11 💪 — Music Lover (@musicissakoon) June 23, 2022

Glad to see that you are supporting such things!! 😃 — Pratibha Dixit (@Pratibhadixit4) June 23, 2022

However, it’s not that unusual to hear Bollywood songs being played or performed outside India. While some have gone to great lengths to shoot scene-by-scene covers of their favourite Bollywood hits, others simply joined in with other street performers.