Shahid Afridi drops mysterious video and Netizens dubs him as ‘Johnny Sins Of Pakistan’

Shahid Afridi may be known for his superb cricketing skills but not so much when it comes to acting or ad shoots. And recently when the former Pakistani skipper dropped a video of him donning many hats — from a banker to a doctor and much more, it left his fans quite confused. Ending the year on a mysterious note, the ace cricketer shared a video with his followers on Facebook delving nothing and simply wrote, “Coming soon”.

Watch the video here:

Advertising

While many were thrilled to see him play such diverse roles, others wondered what it was about. And it ended with most Pakistani cracking the same joke. Many related his role-playing with none other than adult film star Johnny Sins who has been portrayed on screen playing roles in so many professions over many years.

As the video goes viral across social media platforms, here’s what people are saying about it.

Afridi sins — BakBak Baba (@bakbak79) January 1, 2019

Afridi bhai to Johnny Sins ka career tabah ker daingay https://t.co/9cuhXT0hnK — Khizer (@simplykhizer007) January 1, 2019