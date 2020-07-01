Have you heard this ‘Chinese’ version of song from SRK’s ‘Mohabbatein’

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views with many finding the clip hilarious. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views with many finding the clip hilarious.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 28 years of his journey in Bollywood, commands a huge fan following across the world.

While many of his popular films have released in different languages across the globe, a short clip from the movie Mohabbatein, dubbed in what seems like Chinese, has gone viral on social media. While the clip is old, it has resurfaced again and amused many.

“The Chinese version of ‘Ankhain khuli hon ya hon band‘ is the most legendary video ever uploaded on the internet. Always lifts my mood,” tweeted a user @KhanBoringCo while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The Chinese version of “ankhain khuli hon ya hon band” is the most legendary video ever uploaded on the internet. Always lifts my mood.

Posting it here again so it never dies. pic.twitter.com/uZC8MZF28D — meh (@KhanBoringCo) June 21, 2019

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views, with many finding the clip hilarious. However, the video also triggered a debate among netizens, with many wondering whether the song was dubbed in Chinese or not.

“It’s really Chinese. I don’t think so. please confirm if true,” asked a user while commenting on the viral clip.

It’s like Joey singing this song pic.twitter.com/GEzHlEpkIL — DRAMA QUEEN (@thugglife92) June 22, 2019

I like how turu ru ruru ruru… has subtitles and verbal translation that keeps changing..👏🏻 — Go Corona Mama Thakur 🇮🇳 (@haveli_pe_aana) June 22, 2019

ok this makes no sense in chinese, at some point he is selling 2.5 kgs of fruit in the song (at time stamp 1:00) — Ali Imran (@Alee__Emran) June 22, 2019

it’s really Chinese. I don’t think so. please confrom if true. — श्रीकांत पवार (@sajagnagarik) June 22, 2019

Ufff so good man. Loved the vocals. — UA (@_Usman7) June 21, 2019

Omg 😂😍 u ruined this song now .. Mere dimaag mai abb yahi lyrics aah rahi 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vishrut Bhatt ❁ (@Volatic_Vishrut) June 22, 2019

This tweet has more likes than the amount I have in my bank account. 😔 — meh (@KhanBoringCo) June 24, 2019

