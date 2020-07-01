scorecardresearch
Have you heard this ‘Chinese’ version of song from SRK’s ‘Mohabbatein’

The video has also triggered a debate among netizens, with many wondering whether or not the song is dubbed in Chinese.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2020 6:23:31 pm
srk, Shahrukh Khan, Shahrukh Khan Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band Chinese viral video, trending Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views with many finding the clip hilarious.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 28 years of his journey in Bollywood, commands a huge fan following across the world.

While many of his popular films have released in different languages across the globe, a short clip from the movie Mohabbatein, dubbed in what seems like Chinese, has gone viral on social media. While the clip is old, it has resurfaced again and amused many.

“The Chinese version of ‘Ankhain khuli hon ya hon band‘ is the most legendary video ever uploaded on the internet. Always lifts my mood,” tweeted a user @KhanBoringCo while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over one lakh views, with many finding the clip hilarious. However, the video also triggered a debate among netizens, with many wondering whether the song was dubbed in Chinese or not.

“It’s really Chinese. I don’t think so. please confirm if true,” asked a user while commenting on the viral clip.

