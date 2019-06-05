Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan attends the wedding of his hairstylist’s sister

Toggle Menu
Shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram, the Zero actor is seen walking onto the stage, taking other guests at the wedding reception by surprise.

The sweet gesture by the Bollywood superstar is melting hearts online.

Shah Rukh Khan is the star of the latest video going viral on social media after he attended the wedding ceremony of his hairstylist’s sister in Mumbai.

Shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram, the Zero actor is seen walking onto the stage, taking other guests at the wedding reception by surprise. The superstar attended the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta’s sister, surprising the bride and the groom. In the video, Khan is seen entering the stage from behind as other guests cheer.

He then hugs the bride and the groom, and wishes them on their wedding day.

The post garnered a lot of attention online and many lauded him for his “simplicity” and “good heart”.

“Ek hi Dil hai guruji kitni Baar jeetenge sir (how many times will you win my heart sir),” one fan commented the Instagram post.

“You are the most humble human one has see in today’s world thanks for being soo good,” wrote another.

