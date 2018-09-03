Australian Senator Mehreen Faruqi’s maiden speech sheds light on ‘legitimising’ racism, xenophobia and sexism

Having moved to Sydney in 1992, Mehreen Faruqi compared the conditions of migrants in the past to today. (Source: YouTube) Having moved to Sydney in 1992, Mehreen Faruqi compared the conditions of migrants in the past to today. (Source: YouTube)

Mehreen Faruqi, who joined Australia’s Senate as the first female Muslim member, stunned many with her powerful maiden speech. Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Faruqi grew up on the campus of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) where her father, a civil engineer, worked as a professor. Having moved to Sydney in 1992, Faruqi compared the conditions of migrants in the past to today.

“While I did feel welcomed when we arrived here, migrants coming to our shores today would not be able to say the same. The last 26 years have seen governments erode support for newcomers as bigotry and xenophobia have been allowed to flourish,” she said. All throughout her inaugural speech, she stressed upon major issues such as online bullying, racism, sexism and how with time they have been normalised and legitimised in media and politics.

Watch the video here:

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd