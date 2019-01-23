Video: Security guard saves boy from drowning in swimming pool in Brazil

A young boy was rescued by a security guard from drowning in a swimming pool in Brazil. A video of the incident, which was recorded by the security camera installed in the area, showed the little boy drowning in the pool before being saved by the guard, later identified as Alex Sandro.

Advertising

In the 1.11-minute video, the child can be seen playing in the kid’s pool before coming out and jumping in the bigger swimming pool. Once in, the little boy starts drowning in the water. Though there are people in the pool, no one notices the child.

Watch the video here:

“It was a miracle that I was there at the time. I could have been somewhere else,” Sandro told Daily Mail. “I was doing my rounds when I approached the entrance to the large swimming pool and I suddenly saw the child under the water with his hands flapping about,” he added.