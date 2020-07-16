Scottish MP’s cat interrupts virtual parliamentary meeting with its tail

Rojo the cat’s bushy tail made an appearance during a UK Parliament virtual meeting. (Source: @MrJohnNicolson, @Alain_Tolhurst/ Twitter Rojo the cat’s bushy tail made an appearance during a UK Parliament virtual meeting. (Source: @MrJohnNicolson, @Alain_Tolhurst/ Twitter

Working from home during lockdowns is challenging especially if one lives with pets, and there have been multiple instances of pets making guest appearances at video meetings. The latest instance took place during a British Parliament proceeding, when Scottish MP John Nicolson’s cat jumped in.

The cat named Rojo brought a Parliamentary committee meeting to a temporary halt after making an appearance. The group meeting hosted by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport was discussing the future of public broadcasting and questions about subtitles on children’s TV, when Rojo stole the show.

Rojo came to a halt near the screen, and started to flick his tail blocking the camera. So all the others could see was a bushy white-and-ginger tail.

Nicolson apologised to the committee and tried to continue, but the cat refused to budge. Other MPs were heard chuckling as Nicolson swatted Rojo’s tail out of the way and said “Rojo put your tail down please”.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

Many reacted to the video on social media and some demanded cats be included in all such meetings.

Love cats…no regard for formalities whatsoever…

Just like me! 😁 — Elizabeth Henry #KBF (@authorelizabet1) July 15, 2020

This is definitely a contender for our favourite Parliamentary cat interruption! Would be great to discuss some of the cat welfare issues the @CatsProtection advocacy team are working on – Rojo would be more than welcome to attend the virtual meeting! — CP Advocacy (@CPadvocacy) July 15, 2020

Purr-fect, democracy in action! Speaking of which, may I introduce the greatest cat of them all, with words of wisdom this night…the one and only Lady winston furr-hill… pic.twitter.com/Fsiw4xNWJq — ❄🌊❄🌊iChrisg2009🌊❄🌊❄ (@iChrisg2009) July 15, 2020

I love this too much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🌊Pati🌊 (@NYCbumpkin) July 15, 2020

Rojo needs an agent. — Gordon Hudson *️⃣ (@gordonhudsonnu) July 15, 2020

The only cat in the world I like. And one HoC that committee is worth being interrupted for, the handsome Rojo! 🐱 https://t.co/wp3iN7DkQb — JENNIFER ROBERTSON (@bythespey) July 14, 2020

Had to have a good chuckle with this, Thank you Rojo for this smile today, extra vittles for you! #NewsBeFunny #bloopers https://t.co/53FLDNhLT9 — Andy Taylor (@techtalkradio) July 15, 2020

The cat steals the show, of course. https://t.co/bzw5G3UmlD — Zoe Deterding (@ZoeDeterding) July 15, 2020

Whether in a virtual form or otherwise, cats should continue to be involved in parliamentary committee meetings https://t.co/kqSH3gUgx1 — David Beckett (@iamdavidbeckett) July 14, 2020

Ok, but that cat has a magnificent tail, and an excellent sense of both positioning, and timing. — Heavy Metal Handcyclist (@CrippledCyclist) July 14, 2020

There’s just no etiquette with cats. https://t.co/6vbJ3HdbQE — OShay of Warwick (@oshaymoishe1) July 15, 2020

My Bella has done this in every Zoom meeting I’ve been in. She’s incurably nosy. https://t.co/DWO4BXJrMw — sgt_rendall (@sgt_rendall) July 15, 2020

This isn’t the first cat to disrupt a British Parliamentary meeting. In June, as the EU Services Sub-Committee for the House of Lords was hearing evidence from trade expert Sally Jones when her pet cat decided to join the proceedings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd