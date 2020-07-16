scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 16, 2020
COVID19

Scottish MP’s cat interrupts virtual parliamentary meeting with its tail

John Nicolson apologised to the committee and tried to continue, but the cat refused to budge. Other MPs were heard chuckling as Nicolson swatted Rojo’s tail out of the way and said “Rojo put your tail down please”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 6:26:33 pm
cat british parliament meeting, scottish mp cat interrupts parliament committee meeting, John Nicolson cat parliament meeting video, cat UK parliament meeting, cat photobomb zoom call, viral news, indian express Rojo the cat’s bushy tail made an appearance during a UK Parliament virtual meeting. (Source: @MrJohnNicolson, @Alain_Tolhurst/ Twitter

Working from home during lockdowns is challenging especially if one lives with pets, and there have been multiple instances of pets making guest appearances at video meetings. The latest instance took place during a British Parliament proceeding, when Scottish MP John Nicolson’s cat jumped in.

The cat named Rojo brought a Parliamentary committee meeting to a temporary halt after making an appearance. The group meeting hosted by Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport was discussing the future of public broadcasting and questions about subtitles on children’s TV, when Rojo stole the show.

Rojo came to a halt near the screen, and started to flick his tail blocking the camera. So all the others could see was a bushy white-and-ginger tail.

Nicolson apologised to the committee and tried to continue, but the cat refused to budge. Other MPs were heard chuckling as Nicolson swatted Rojo’s tail out of the way and said “Rojo put your tail down please”.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

Many reacted to the video on social media and some demanded cats be included in all such meetings.

This isn’t the first cat to disrupt a British Parliamentary meeting. In June, as the EU Services Sub-Committee for the House of Lords was hearing evidence from trade expert Sally Jones when her pet cat decided to join the proceedings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 16: Latest News

Advertisement