Scotsman wears 15 shirts just to avoid paying excess luggage fee at airport

Passengers getting upset at an airport about paying to transport excess baggage isn’t rare. One man was recently was filmed wearing multiple shirts – around 15 – just to avoid paying the fee for excess baggage.

Josh Irvine, a resident of Glasgow in Scotland, had travelled to the south of France and while returning his father John decided to wear multiple layers just to avoid paying the excess luggage fee on their flight from France to Edinburgh.

Josh posted the Snapchat video to Twitter after an airline representative told his father that his suitcase was above the permitted weight.

“Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da [sic] whipped out about 15 shirts and wacked [sic] every one of them on to make the weight,” Irvine wrote.

“About 13 t-shirts down the line,” Josh said, adding his dad was “sweating”.

“We spent too much on our holiday anyway so he didn’t want to spend anymore,” Josh told Daily Mirror. He said his dad is a bit of a “comedian” and was making the EasyJet staff at the Nice Airport laugh with his antics.

However, when John went for the security check, his bulky appearance made them suspicious. “They told him to take off some tops, and he kept taking them off because they were wondering what he was hiding,” his son said.