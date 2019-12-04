Viral video: Person in unicorn costume dances while clearing snow

Donning the quirky outfit, the resident is winning hearts online for nailing the dance routine. Donning the quirky outfit, the resident is winning hearts online for nailing the dance routine.

In a video that’s going viral on Facebook, a person wearing a white unicorn costume complete with a rainbow mane and tail is seen dancing while clearing snow with a red snowblower.

Filmed in New York’s Schenectady area, the video shows the person doing the occasional jump and groove—in what seems to be a planned dance routine—as the snow is cleared.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A sudden snowstorm struck in New York’s Albany region earlier this week and people in the area have been grappling with severe snowfall. Schools were shut, local governments instituted emergency parking and road restrictions, and residents pulled out their snowblowers and shovels for one of the deepest early-December snowfall in the region’s history.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in seven upstate counties, deploying 300 members of the National Guard to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd