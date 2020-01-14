Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

A video of a moving block of snow on a highway in Himachal Pradesh goes viral

In the viral clip, a huge wall of snow about 10-feet high is seen sliding onto the highway, as people and cars move backward.

January 14, 2020
avalanche video, moving glacier video, kinnaur avalanche video, himachal moving snow wall video, kinnaur avalanche video, viral videos, indian express The event was recorded at the Tinku Nallah near Pooh on NH-5 in Kinnaur district earlier this week.

A video from Himachal Pradesh that shows a moving wall of snow on the hilly roads of Kinnaur district is going viral.

In the viral clip, a huge block of snow about 10-feet high is seen sliding onto the highway, as people and cars move backward. The footage, that was captured by a tourist, shows the avalanche sliding slowly on the highway even as people bring out their cameras to record the unusual sighting.

The incident was reportedly recorded earlier this week at the Tinku Nallah near Pooh in Kinnaur district.

Watch the video here:

The footage, that is going viral on social media, also started a conversation on climate change. Some people also criticised the tourists for putting themselves in danger to film the event.

Several areas, including Shimla, received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning whereas some high-altitude areas witnessed snowfall on Monday. The death toll in snow-related mishaps has risen to four since January 8.

