A video of a moving block of snow on a highway in Himachal Pradesh goes viral

A video from Himachal Pradesh that shows a moving wall of snow on the hilly roads of Kinnaur district is going viral.

In the viral clip, a huge block of snow about 10-feet high is seen sliding onto the highway, as people and cars move backward. The footage, that was captured by a tourist, shows the avalanche sliding slowly on the highway even as people bring out their cameras to record the unusual sighting.

The incident was reportedly recorded earlier this week at the Tinku Nallah near Pooh in Kinnaur district.

The footage, that is going viral on social media, also started a conversation on climate change. Some people also criticised the tourists for putting themselves in danger to film the event.

There guys are crazy to watch it so up close. It’s dangerous. This doesn’t look like a glacier to me though but a large block of snow sliding down a slippery slope after melting a little. Whatever it is – the tourists shouldn’t have taken a chance. #Kinnaur #ClimateChange — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) January 14, 2020

This is scary but amazingly beautiful — Hemant@Patriot🇮🇳 (@hemant_patriot) January 14, 2020

Climate change is not a DISTANT but a Reality. Its happening all the time. Its neither new nor will it stop changing with lesser use of Co2. Climate is dynamic. It keeps changing. — J Tandon (@TandonJ) January 14, 2020

Do people just really lack common sense? Somebody had to shout asking people to go back so many times? What’s with trying to record this with mobiles when it is scary as sh*t? 🤦‍♂ — PK (@iPkoppula) January 14, 2020

Waiting for the Darwin award as the glacier smothers the person holding their “smart phone”. — Daniel Payne (@Daniel_J_Payne) January 14, 2020

This is disaster created by us and those filming it don’t have regret. We should be ashamed of ourselves 😔 — IqRak (@IqraKha47042418) January 14, 2020

Amazing capture but how can someone be this foolish to play with an avalanche 🙄 — Waleed Khalid (@waleed24jan) January 13, 2020

Good to see this video. Crazy guys don’t have any sense of safety/security. They are busy in recording it from very close. — Pramod VR (@pramodvr) January 13, 2020

Several areas, including Shimla, received light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning whereas some high-altitude areas witnessed snowfall on Monday. The death toll in snow-related mishaps has risen to four since January 8.

