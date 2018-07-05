WATCH: This spoof of Sanju’s trailer is as hilarious as it could get

Often tickling your funny bone, the story is of Sanju Junior. (Source: Baccha Mat Bolna/YouTube) Often tickling your funny bone, the story is of Sanju Junior. (Source: Baccha Mat Bolna/YouTube)

As Sanju — Rajkumar Himani’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt — continues its super successful run at the box office, another ‘trailer’ of the movie has got the Internet buzzing. A spoof video of the film’s trailer made with kids is definitely adorable and no less funny. Often tickling your funny bone, the story is of Sanju Junior. Directed by Sumedh Jadav, the video shows the kids replicating different scenes from the trailer of the original movie. While at it, the makers take a dig at Anushka Sharma’s video of admonishing a guy for throwing garbage on the road and the latest social media sensation — Somvati Mahawar and her catchphrase.

Watch the video here, because you really don’t want to miss this one!

Let us know what did you think of it in the comments’ section below.

