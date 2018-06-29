VIDEO: Here’s what Internet’s ‘honest reviewer’ said about Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju

Sanju, the much-awaited biopic on Sanjay Dutt, released on Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer film garnered a lot of attention from the time it was announced, owing to the controversies surrounding the lead character. The anticipation is palpable as scores of other Bollywood actors have been cast in the film. In case you are thinking whether to watch this Raj Kumar Hirani film or not, check out this review by InUth, where the Internet’ most ‘honest reviewer’ decodes it for you.

While she has said that it’s nice to see Ranbir Kapoor play a mature role other than a ‘man-child’ for a change, she thinks it’s Vicky Kaushal who stole the show. And as her key take away, she hopes that everyone finds a friend like Raj Kumar Hirani because even if you make a big ‘blunder’ in life, he will make a film to clean your image. She didn’t divulge more details, but couldn’t resist adding that Anushka Sharma’s wig has “been taken from a mannequin in Lajpat Nagar.”

Do you agree with her this time? Tell us in comments below.

