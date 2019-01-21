Watch: Salman Khan’s lookalike in Karachi

While recently people claimed to have found Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s lookalike in Afghanistan, it is now actor Salman Khan’s doppelganger that they have been spotted in Karachi, Pakistan. Shared by Twitter account @HajiMoosaSuriya, whose bio describes him as a journalist, is a 14-second video of a man that seems to resemble Khan.

The short clip, which has gone viral on social media, features a man wearing a full-sleeves grey t-shirt, who seems to be straightening the vehicles parked on the streets. It did not take long for the video to create a buzz on social media, with many speculating what the doppelganger was doing in the video.

However, this clearly is not the first time a celebrity doppelganger has been spotted. From Priyanka Chopra to Virat Kohli, there have been several celebrity lookalikes that people have spotted over the years.