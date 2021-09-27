Sahdev Dirdo joins ‘In Da Getto’ dance challenge, gets netizens tapping their feet

Ever since J Balvin, Skrillex dropped their ‘In Da Getto’ track in July, people around the world haven’t been able to stop grooving to the peppy beats. Now, even child social media star Sahdev Dirdo has joined in the dance challenge as he flaunted his skill.

The 10-year-old who broke the internet with his rendition of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ and even collaborated with popular singer-rapper Badshah in an official song video, has been keeping his followers hooked with numerous popular numbers. After performing ‘Bella Ciao’ recently to tap into the frenzy surrounding Money Heist, the boy decided to shake a leg to the beats of Colombian artist.

The Latin artist, whose song has not only been topping charts but also sparked series of dance battles on social media, particularly on TikTok and Instagram Reel, #InDaGetto has seen people showing off their dance moves, including celebrities. Joining the challenge, Sahdev too tried to show off his flamboyant side, imitating a section of the song’s viral choreography.

Donning a pair of cool blue shades, a baggy t-shirt and a cap worn backwards, the little boy channelised Balvin. Tagging the artist, he wrote: “Mere pyaare @jbalvin bhaiyaa ka gaana hai.. aur yeh hai hamara wala dance (This is my lovely brother J Balvin’s song…and this is my dance)”.

The video has amassed nearly 500K views in a day is going strong with many commenting how he nailed the moves and the vibes of the professional singers, while others thought his attempt was adorable.

Ever since the Balvin’s song became a part of Fortnite’s dance battles, the song’s success catapulted into a viral trend across social media platforms.