Sachin Tendulkar’s video of parasailing trip delights fans

The sportsman has been sharing photos and videos of his vacation from an undisclosed location.

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is on a vacation and a video of him enjoying a parasailing session has delighted his fans online.

“Hum toh Udd Gaye!” Tendulkar wrote in the post which was set to the song ‘Udd Gaye’ by Ritviz.

In less than 24 hours, the Reel was viewed over 3 million times and received thousands of comments.

Tendulkar is currently enjoying a break with his family at an undisclosed location and has posting photos and videos.

He recently posted a picture with son Arjun, was seen cycling in a video, and relaxing in a pool overlooking the hills.

