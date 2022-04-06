scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More sing Marathi classic inside car, take fans down memory lane

Sachin Tendulkar and Kiran More were seen singing Hemant Kumar’s iconic song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2022 7:25:28 pm
The video was captured while the sports star was recently travelling to Pune for an IPL match.

Waiting in the traffic or travelling a long distance in a car can be a pretty irritating affair and veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is no different. However, making use of his time in the best way, he decided to sing along to songs on the car’s stereo. Now, a video of him enjoying the drive is melting hearts online.

Tendulkar, who was recently travelling to Pune ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), decided to have fun during the borings journey jamming with old songs. In a short video posted by the sports personality on Twitter, he was seen having a great time vibing with his former teammate, MI scout and wicketkeeping coach Kiran More.

Tendulkar and More were seen singing Hemant Kumar’s iconic song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’ and even dancing happily by playfully doing rowing gestures to match the song’s lyrics.

“Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song,” he wrote sharing the video, also adding two lines of the song in Marathi.

Just like his previous social media posts which shows a different side of veteran players enjoying life to the fullest, this too delighted many followers online. Many remarked how this song brought back childhood memories for others, who too enjoyed dancing to the song and singing it when they were young.

Others pointed out how while Tendulkar was enjoying the Marathi version, others have grown up listening to the Bengali and Tamil versions but found a common thread to connect with their hero.

