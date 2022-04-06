Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More sing Marathi classic inside car, take fans down memory lane

Waiting in the traffic or travelling a long distance in a car can be a pretty irritating affair and veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is no different. However, making use of his time in the best way, he decided to sing along to songs on the car’s stereo. Now, a video of him enjoying the drive is melting hearts online.

Tendulkar, who was recently travelling to Pune ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), decided to have fun during the borings journey jamming with old songs. In a short video posted by the sports personality on Twitter, he was seen having a great time vibing with his former teammate, MI scout and wicketkeeping coach Kiran More.

Tendulkar and More were seen singing Hemant Kumar’s iconic song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’ and even dancing happily by playfully doing rowing gestures to match the song’s lyrics.

“Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song,” he wrote sharing the video, also adding two lines of the song in Marathi.

Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song! 🎶 मी डोलकर डोलकर डोलकर दर्याचा राजा…

पुण्याला करतोय ये जा… pic.twitter.com/jyCYKqjoPK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2022

Just like his previous social media posts which shows a different side of veteran players enjoying life to the fullest, this too delighted many followers online. Many remarked how this song brought back childhood memories for others, who too enjoyed dancing to the song and singing it when they were young.

Others pointed out how while Tendulkar was enjoying the Marathi version, others have grown up listening to the Bengali and Tamil versions but found a common thread to connect with their hero.

It has a Bengali version also…old merories 😌 — pranoy mukherjee (@pranoym14) April 5, 2022

Reminds me of my childhood, really miss old aamchi mumbai. Then was the time we would see, maharastrian traditional fetas, beautiful shivaji’s Jayanthi, and superb rainfall, that would last for days non stop. Wish we could get those days back. Thank you Sacchu 😊 — Rahul Mishra (@anhadshabd) April 5, 2022

Its originally in Marathi then recreated in Bengali. Legendary Music given by Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar. This song is also copied in Rajani Sir’s tamil movie released in the year 1992. — Gaurav_K (@GauravK26574136) April 6, 2022

Master enjoying music and added little dance in it means sugar in honey, full enjoyment and relaxation before training session. Master if possible u r cordially invited at my home I will be grateful if u come at my home plzzz — Amit (@Amit_srt) April 5, 2022

One of the all time favorite song that was played in most of the schools during Annual days during our time ☺ — Alwin Anthony (@AlwinAnthony9) April 5, 2022

Wow! You brought so many memories back. Loved these songs as we went to treks outside Mumbai. Singing and drinking and having a great time dancing in the rains :) — Dun_Sar (@DunstinSarkar) April 5, 2022

Remember my first ever stage performance as a Lil kid for a Ganpati function at our society with all my friends on this song….😊 — Smita0912 (@Smita09122) April 5, 2022

Marathi songs gives different vibes 🤩 — Pooja 🍀|MI|💙 (@khot_pooja) April 5, 2022

sir In this video my 2 most favorite thing is you and the other song on which you are dancing.

Love you Sir ❤ — Manoj🇮🇳 (@manojgarain) April 5, 2022

Ur hand dancing moves are awesome, specially the boat rowing moves .. enjoyed the music !! — murali krishna (@murali_tweek) April 5, 2022

Coincidentally today we are celebrating ‘NATIONAL MARITIME DAY’ — Sharad Modi (@SharadModi8) April 5, 2022

Love it sir…Lata didi would have been so happy seeing it 🙂 — Aumkar Gholap (@AumkarGholap) April 5, 2022

Lol…. The kids in my building and me, we all had done a dance performance on this song in the 90s during the Ganesh festival in our apartment building.. I had even worn a traditional Maharashtrian navvari sari and nath 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9eYTRePCPZ — Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) April 5, 2022

Thats the only Marathi song my mum sings half the time 😀❤️ https://t.co/HM0JlDkcAC — drashti (@PJdiploma) April 5, 2022