Sachin Tendulkar impressed by dog’s ‘sharp catching skills’, shares adorable clip

Dogs generally love to play around with balls. And now one talented canine has managed to impress even legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar while playing cricket.

In an adorable clip shared by the veteran cricketer on his social media handles, a little girl is seen playing cricket in what looks like a countryside setting. As a boy on the other side of the pitch bowls, a dog appears in the screen. While most may initially think it is just walking by, they are in for a surprise as the dog takes the spot of the wicket-keeper!

The ‘four-legged player’ quickly retrieves the ball and runs to the bowler to hand it over, and returns to take its place behind the stumps.

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some ‘sharp’ ball catching skills 😉 We’ve seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? 😄 pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

As the game continues, the furry player even doubles as a fielder chasing the ball when the girl hits it across the pitch. The sweet video left Tendulkar impressed who couldn’t stop commenting about the pooch’s ‘sharp’ catching skills.

“We’ve seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this?” Tendulkar asked followers online.

Netizens too were thrilled to see the dog’s enthusiasm, and him joining the game with the children and not stealing the ball and running away, as we have seen many times in the recent past.