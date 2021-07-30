‘Jab we met’: Sachin Tendulkar introduces new pet Spike, reveals heartwarming story how he found the dog

Sachin Tendulkar has been sharing glimpses from his personal life with his followers during the pandemic. From a sneak peek of him cooking to sharing his keen interest in gardening, he has been offering fans a closer look. Now, the sports personality got a new dog and couldn’t stop gushing about it online.

“My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today!” he had written as he shared an image with his new puppy. Now, he shared the backstory about the new addition to his family, letting fans know his version of ‘Jab We Met’. But the reason why the pup was welcomed to Sachin’s home won the internet.

Explaining that the little pooch is an orphan, he said in the video that children of the caretaker brought the canine to his farmhouse. And instantly, the cute puppy had the masterblaster wrapped around its tiny paws. He decided to keep the dog and named it Spike, ensuring it had a ‘forever home’.

The energetic puppy was seen playing around the yard and among chickens, as well as jumping on a couch as it wrestled with its toys! The cricketer said it’s an Indian breed.

Watch the video here:

The sweet message from the veteran cricketer melted hearts online. While many thanked him for promoting ‘adopt, don’t shop’ message, others also joined the conversation sharing images of their own indie pets online.

Desi dad’s after saying no to pets👇 https://t.co/sG5wwSEAe6 — Maddy (Please Wear a Mask) (@urstrulymaddy) July 30, 2021

@sachin_rt I may be the minority of Indians who neither love #cricket nor watch a game, BUT THIS! I know why India loves u 🙏🏼👏🤗👍🏼Thank you for adopting an #Indie pup +one as adorable as Spike! Tell us his story? I hope many fans follow u & #adopt. #IndiesAreTheNewCool @CJTopsy https://t.co/n19lhhjJ2f — Priya Chetty Rajagop (@priyachettyr) July 30, 2021

You have made a special place in my heart Sachin.

This a huge step.

People will finally stop buying and begin adopting. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/N8IJydKuxa — ballisticexplorer (@adivasihippie) July 29, 2021

My FOREVER HERO for a reason… SACH IS LIFE !! @sachin_rt https://t.co/dIpQBk2sdH — Dr Swati Dwivedi (@_swati_dwivedi) July 29, 2021

Meet my Gulab and Jamun. I also adopted them. pic.twitter.com/FhzwH4Yssv — Vikram Kumar (@iamvikramkumar) July 29, 2021

We too have adopted one desi pup god ji pic.twitter.com/OLFLJ3tDwZ — Raghavan Rajesh (@NelloreRajesh) July 29, 2021

Already your fan…but by adopting an orphaned desi dog…my respect for you has grown multifolds — Nishant Chandrarao (@Nishant26881) July 29, 2021

Sirji , when people are going after one fancy breed after another , u have set a good example by going for Indie breed . Trust me he will enrich ur lives . — rahul.patnekar🇮🇳 (@calm_rahul) July 29, 2021

God bless you and the kids who bought Spike home — Shyamala Menon🇮🇳 (@shymenon12) July 29, 2021

Master, this is my favorite dog, someone calls him by FLUFFY, someone calls him by KRISHNA, someone calls him SHERU, But for me he is my JANGO. Don’t know few years back someone left him near my society gate.. sir from that day till date he is with me. so cute and obedient.JANGO pic.twitter.com/AnoWPvQkfp — Amit (@Amit_srt) July 29, 2021

Loves the way you are promoting to adopt desi Indian Dogs rather than foreign breed which are of no use but only for show off. — Aniket Mali (@ianiketmali) July 30, 2021

My loved ones ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/hvxM105epI — Anisa Chakraborty (@AnisaTweets92) July 29, 2021