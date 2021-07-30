scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

‘Jab we met’: Sachin Tendulkar introduces new pet Spike, reveals heartwarming story how he found the dog

Explaining that the little pooch is an orphan, Sachin Tendulkar said in a video that the children of the caretaker brought the canine to his farmhouse.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 30, 2021 1:54:17 pm
sachin tendulkar, sachin tendulkar new pet, sachin tendulkar adopts stray dog, tendulkar new indie puppy spike, viral videos, sports news, indian expressThe puppy was rescued from a market place, the cricketer informed.

Sachin Tendulkar has been sharing glimpses from his personal life with his followers during the pandemic. From a sneak peek of him cooking to sharing his keen interest in gardening, he has been offering fans a closer look. Now, the sports personality got a new dog and couldn’t stop gushing about it online.

“My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today!” he had written as he shared an image with his new puppy. Now, he shared the backstory about the new addition to his family, letting fans know his version of ‘Jab We Met’. But the reason why the pup was welcomed to Sachin’s home won the internet.

ALSO READ |Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat, wows fans online with cooking skills

Explaining that the little pooch is an orphan, he said in the video that children of the caretaker brought the canine to his farmhouse. And instantly, the cute puppy had the masterblaster wrapped around its tiny paws. He decided to keep the dog and named it Spike, ensuring it had a ‘forever home’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The energetic puppy was seen playing around the yard and among chickens, as well as jumping on a couch as it wrestled with its toys! The cricketer said it’s an Indian breed.

Watch the video here:

The sweet message from the veteran cricketer melted hearts online. While many thanked him for promoting ‘adopt, don’t shop’ message, others also joined the conversation sharing images of their own indie pets online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement