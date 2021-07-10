Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat, wows fans online with cooking skills

At a time when staying locked up inside homes have become the new normal, fans have been able to get a glimpse of the personal lives of many celebrities. And often, these quarantine videos have brought respite amid these trying times. Now, a video of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar mastering the art of cooking has got everyone hooked.

Recently, the star player invited fans into his kitchen where he was seen putting together breakfast, showing off his skills with the knife and spatula rather than the bat. With an interesting commentary about his cooking ‘performance’, he draws references from the cricket world as he tries to master whisking of eggs.

“It’s a surprise for everyone. Nobody knows what I am cooking, neither do I,” the masterblaster jokes while talking to the camera. He is then seen flipping the omelette, adding, “See this is what I have mastered.”

But what really amused fans was the fact that he decided to mimic famous Turkish Chef Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Salt Bae. to add some seasoning to his dish. Finishing the breakfast dish with some sliced tomatoes and grilling some sausages on the side, fans have gone head-over-heels about the video, with most saying that the food looked delicious.

Fans were delighted to see this unusual side of the ace cricketer. As the video delighted all, it amassed over 7.7 million views on Facebook alone. He shared a longer version of his cooking video on Instagram giving fans a closer look at his life at home having fun cooking for his family.

“Now the batsman is set so the bowlers have to save their lives as they are going to get bashed around. I’ve mastered this art and figured out what to do. It takes a bit of time but we are there,” he is heard saying at one point.