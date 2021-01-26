scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Watch: ‘Saare jahaan se achha’ in the voice of animals

The 1.42-minute clip features the sounds of several animals and birds such as elephants, peacocks, monkeys, lions, and chimpanzees.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 7:53:55 pm
republic day, republic day 2021, 72nd republic day, animal planet, Saare jahaan se achha’ voices of animals, animal planet viral, RaagaTrippin, indian express, indian express news"This is how we celebrate Republic Day," read the caption of the now viral clip.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Animal Planet has released a rendition of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achha’ in the voice of animals, sung by a-cappella band, RaagaTrippin.

Members of the Mumbai-based band recreated the voices of animals and birds to sing the popular patriotic song.

Titled ‘Sounds of the Indian wildlife’, the video was shared on the official social media accounts of the channel along with a caption that read, “Our tribute to the incredible biodiversity of India! Rejoice to the #SoundsOfTheIndianWildlife, our version of the patriotic song, Saare Jahaan Se Accha.”

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“This is how we celebrate Republic Day,” they added.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

The 1.42-minute clip, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, features the sounds of several animals and birds such as elephants, peacocks, monkeys, lions, and chimpanzees.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement