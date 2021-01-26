Watch: ‘Saare jahaan se achha’ in the voice of animals

"This is how we celebrate Republic Day," read the caption of the now viral clip.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Animal Planet has released a rendition of ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achha’ in the voice of animals, sung by a-cappella band, RaagaTrippin.

Members of the Mumbai-based band recreated the voices of animals and birds to sing the popular patriotic song.

Titled ‘Sounds of the Indian wildlife’, the video was shared on the official social media accounts of the channel along with a caption that read, “Our tribute to the incredible biodiversity of India! Rejoice to the #SoundsOfTheIndianWildlife, our version of the patriotic song, Saare Jahaan Se Accha.”

Watch the video here:

The 1.42-minute clip, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, features the sounds of several animals and birds such as elephants, peacocks, monkeys, lions, and chimpanzees.