Viral Video: Russian reporter gets soaked by water sprinkler during live broadcast

A television reporter managed to spread laughter on social media after a hilarious video of him getting soaked by a water sprinkler during a live broadcast at a football field went viral on the internet.

Evgeniy Evnevich, a correspondent for Russia’s Match TV, was updating his viewers about the status of CSKA Moscow midfielder Kristijan Bistrović when his broadcast was suddenly obstructed by the on-pitch water sprinklers at the stadium, leaving him drenched. However, not letting the unexpected situation affect the show, Evnevich braves the sprinkler and waits for it to complete its spin before moving ahead of it and continuing his the show.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many calling the reporter a “true professional”. “I don’t speak Russian, but it sure seems like he kept his train of thought unbroken. Amazing. Also, is this the most powerful sprinkler of all-time?” wrote Fox News sports anchor Adam Shadoff while sharing the video.