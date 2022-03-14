scorecardresearch
Monday, March 14, 2022
Russian pilot opposes war against Ukraine while addressing passengers

According to Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherb, the pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 10:28:45 am
Russian pilot opposes war, Russian pilot says war against Ukraine a crime, Russia Ukraine war, Ukraine war, Russians anti-war, Ukraine Russia conflict, Indian ExpressMany Russian civilians have expressed anti-war sentiment despite threats of state crackdown.

With the escalation of the war in Ukraine, many Russian civilians have vocalised their anti-war sentiments, despite the risk of being penalised.

In one such incident, a Russian pilot expressed his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while addressing passengers during a flight.

ALSO READ |‘Makes me cry’: Elderly Russian activist arrested for joining anti-war protest, video enrages netizens

In the first 20 seconds of the 33-second video, the pilot speaks in Russian amidst some applause from the passengers, before speaking in English. The unidentified pilot can be heard saying in English, “Dear customers, this is your captain speaking. I’m speaking on behalf of myself and not as a representative of the airlines. I think the war in Ukraine is a crime.” He then adds, “We should not continue this war and stop it immediately. Don’t create this bloodshed. Thank you for your time.”

Pjotr Sauer, a freelance journalist based in Moscow who writes for publications such as The Guardian, shared this video. Sauer wrote, “A Russian pilot tells passengers that he believes ‘the war in Ukraine is a crime,’ adding ‘I think each sensible citizen will agree with me and will do everything to make it stop.’ Rare to see public opposition to the war given the consequences such a statement will have.” Sauer’s tweeted video has been seen over 2.2 million times.

Olexander Scherba, a Ukrainian diplomat, also shared the video and translated the initial few lines of the pilot’s speech. According to Scherba’s tweet, the pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Aeroflot, the largest airline in Russia.

Before this, Gennady Isaakovich Stern, an aviation veteran from Russia, requested pilots working in the Russian Air Force to “stop bombing and shelling Ukrainian territory from the air.”

The video of his plea was shared by the verified Facebook page of Ukraine’s Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces.

