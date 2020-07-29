scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Watch: Police officers save father and son who slipped after jumping off moving train

In footage from a security camera at Mumbai's Kalyan railway station, a man is seen jumping off a moving train and loses his balance, which might have caused him to fall on to the tracks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 12:33:05 pm
train accidents averted, rpf saves man train, man slips train tracks saved, moving train man falls saved, kalyan railway station, mumbai news, indian express Luckily, the two personnel were present near the coach from where they were trying to get down and averted any mishap. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Quick action by two officials posted at a railway station in Maharashtra saved a father and son after they jumped off a moving train and risked falling in the gap between the train and platform. The two police officials have received a lot of praise on social media for their quick response that possibly saved two lives.

In footage from a security camera at Mumbai’s Kalyan railway station, a man is seen jumping off a moving train and loses his balance. However, the security personnel who were standing near the train saw him fall and pulled him to safety before he fell between the train and platform, which could have been fatal. The man’s son, who jumped off the train  right after him, also fell but was saved.

The two police personnel seen in the footage — Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF)personnel Somnath Mahajan — are seen holding on to the 52-year-old man and his son.

According to local reports, the man and his son realised they had boarded the wrong train and decided to jump off it.  They escaped with minor injuries.

People on social media lauded the security personnel and said they were “heroes”. Others also pointed out that it was a reminder not to jump off a moving train.

