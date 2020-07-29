Watch: Police officers save father and son who slipped after jumping off moving train

Luckily, the two personnel were present near the coach from where they were trying to get down and averted any mishap. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) Luckily, the two personnel were present near the coach from where they were trying to get down and averted any mishap. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Quick action by two officials posted at a railway station in Maharashtra saved a father and son after they jumped off a moving train and risked falling in the gap between the train and platform. The two police officials have received a lot of praise on social media for their quick response that possibly saved two lives.

In footage from a security camera at Mumbai’s Kalyan railway station, a man is seen jumping off a moving train and loses his balance. However, the security personnel who were standing near the train saw him fall and pulled him to safety before he fell between the train and platform, which could have been fatal. The man’s son, who jumped off the train right after him, also fell but was saved.

The two police personnel seen in the footage — Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF)personnel Somnath Mahajan — are seen holding on to the 52-year-old man and his son.

According to local reports, the man and his son realised they had boarded the wrong train and decided to jump off it. They escaped with minor injuries.

#WATCH On duty Railway Protection Force personnel K Sahu and Maharashtra Security Force personnel Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan railway station saved the life of a 52-year old passenger, who slipped between the platform and track as he de-boarded from a moving a train yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rmd0OuMzEy — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

People on social media lauded the security personnel and said they were “heroes”. Others also pointed out that it was a reminder not to jump off a moving train.

Not all heroes wear capes 🙏 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 29, 2020

Duty beyond selfishness, glory beyond death. That’s Indian Force 🙏 — Vivek Singh (@sirvks271093) July 29, 2020

What an instant reflex action the RPF person did, commendable job, saved life, shd be awarded 👍👍 — Sudhir S (@dhansuChora) July 29, 2020

Instinct of a jawan 😍😍😍😍 — The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) July 29, 2020

His response time was quick like cat. 👏 — Kabir (@khaalid_2525) July 29, 2020

Good rescue,👍 — Anthony Mascarenhas (@Anthonymascar) July 29, 2020

Reaction time = 1 micro seconds Proud of our Army discipline — Biswarup :: বিশ্বরূপ (@ImRup_22297) July 29, 2020

That guy with hands folded, leaning against wall, with mask … Didn’t even flinch a bit. So cool ah … 🙂 — KKC (@kkc3791) July 29, 2020

always jump in the moving direction of train if in emergency.

otherwise stay on the train till it stops.

jumping in the direction of moving train helps you to move smoothly on platform — Shashank singh (@the_sanatani_ss) July 29, 2020

Common fatal mistake made by people. Never de-board in ‘opposite direction’ of a moving train/bus.

God bless the RPF person. — Prashant Verma (@PrashantVerma07) July 29, 2020

