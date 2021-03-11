WATCH: RPF personnel saves man as he slips while trying to board moving train

Prompt action by a railway police saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. A video of the incident has been shared by the Railways Ministry to remind commuters and travellers how reckless commuting can prove fatal.

The incident took place in Goa’s Vasco station as the passenger tried to board the Vasco da Gama–Patna Superfast Express that was pulling out. Although the train was moving at a slow speed, the man lost his footing and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train.

Luckily, a RPF personnel was close when the incident took place and dragged the passenger out of harm’s way in the nick of time. The South Western Railways lauded KM Patil, the RPF staff who “immediately responded and saved the life of (the) passenger”.

Life saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR! At Vasco station,a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express &slipped into the gap between Platform and train Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life. pic.twitter.com/zkIva0rAkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 11, 2021

“Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life,” the official railway ministry appealed to the public.

While netizens lauded the brave act of the railway staff they also appealed to the ministry to take measures to reduce the gap.