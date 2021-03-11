scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Latest news

WATCH: RPF personnel saves man as he slips while trying to board moving train

The incident took place at Goa's Vasco station as the passenger tried to board a moving Vasco da Gama–Patna Superfast Express.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2021 5:03:53 pm
rpf save man fell in gap, cop save man after falling moving train, rpf save man vasco station, man falls in gap rpf rescue, viral videos, indian expressOn social media people lauded the RPF officer's brave act.

Prompt action by a railway police saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. A video of the incident has been shared by the Railways Ministry to remind commuters and travellers how reckless commuting can prove fatal.

The incident took place in Goa’s Vasco station as the passenger tried to board the Vasco da Gama–Patna Superfast Express that was pulling out. Although the train was moving at a slow speed, the man lost his footing and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train.

Luckily, a RPF personnel was close when the incident took place and dragged the passenger out of harm’s way in the nick of time. The South Western Railways lauded KM Patil, the RPF staff who “immediately responded and saved the life of (the) passenger”.

“Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life,” the official railway ministry appealed to the public.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

While netizens lauded the brave act of the railway staff they also appealed to the ministry to take measures to reduce the gap.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement